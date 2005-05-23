Groups Call for More Visa Reform

IMMIGRATION POLICY
A coalition of 40 major academic and scientific associations released a statement on May 18 asking the U.S. government for further reforms to visa policy for international students, researchers, and scholars. The release is a follow-up to a similar statement issued by most of the same organizations last year (C&EN, May 17, 2004, page 13).
The groups, headed by the Association of American Universities and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, outlined a set of six recommended changes that they believe will dispel the misconception that the U.S. does not welcome foreign scientists. AAU sent the statement directly to contacts at federal agencies and made it available online at www.aau.edu/homeland/05VisaStatement.pdf.
"If our nation is to remain the world's leader in science and innovation, we must continue to encourage the contributions made by international students, scientists, and engineers," says AAU President Nils Hasselmo.
The organizations applaud the government for making "significant recent improvements to the U.S. visa system" within the past year. They contend, however, that barriers remain that make the U.S. a less desirable destination at a time when other nations are aggressively recruiting international scientists.
In addition to specific visa policy changes that they believe would address these barriers, the groups added a recommendation that the government not require export licenses for foreign nationals to use specialized equipment in the U.S., a measure currently being considered by the Department of Commerce.
Janice L. Jacobs, deputy assistant secretary for visa services in the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs, says she appreciates receiving the statement because it "keeps the issue in the forefront and reminds us that our work isn't done."
