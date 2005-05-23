Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Polymer Resists Biofouling for Months

Polypeptide mimics may offer long-term control of surface fouling

by CELIA M. HENRY
May 23, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

BIOMATERIALS

Efforts to control biofouling–the spontaneous and unwanted adsorption of proteins, cells, and bacteria on surfaces–may have another tool in the form of a new class of polymers that mimic polypeptides, according to a recent study by Northwestern University researchers. Biofouling is a serious problem in health care and other arenas. It causes malfunction of medical implants and diagnostic devices, exposes patients to infections and complications, and increases the cost of treatment.

The new polymers consist of a short anchoring peptide and a variable-length N-substituted glycine oligomer (J. Am. Chem. Soc., published online May 13, dx.doi.org/10.1021/ja0522534). The design–by Phillip B. Messersmith, associate professor of biomedical engineering; Annelise E. Barron, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering; and coworkers–enables the polymer to stick to a surface robustly while preventing proteins and cells from sticking to it.

The polymer shown is an example of the new class. It consists of an anchoring peptide that mimics an adhesive protein from marine mussels that is attached to a chain of 20 N-methoxyethylglycines, which provides resistance to protein and cell fouling.

The team demonstrated that titanium surfaces coated with this polymer adsorbed significantly less protein than did bare titanium. The coating maintained its protein and cell resistance over several months. Coatings made from such polymers could help prevent fouling in physiological, marine, and industrial environments, the researchers say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE