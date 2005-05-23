Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

President Bush Honors Mentors

Three chemists are among those receiving $10,000 grants for mentoring

by Sophie L. Rovner
May 23, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

AWARDS

President George W. Bush last week announced the winners of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentoring. The nine individuals who won include three chemists: Barbara A. Burke, California State Polytechnic University; John C. Warner, University of Massachusetts, Lowell; and Steven F. Watkins, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge. The five institutions that won awards include the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos & Native Americans in Science (SACNAS).

Burke
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY JACK HARTZMAN/
MH CONCEPTS
Credit: PHOTO BY JACK HARTZMAN/
MH CONCEPTS

At a ceremony presided over by John H. Marburger III, director of the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy, each winner received a presidential commemorative certificate and a $10,000 grant to apply to mentoring activities. The group also met briefly with Bush.

The National Science Foundation administers the award program, which it says "honors individuals and institutions that have enhanced the participation of underrepresented groups--such as women, minorities, and people with disabilities--in science, mathematics, and engineering education."

Warner
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY JACK HARTZMAN/
MH CONCEPTS
Credit: PHOTO BY JACK HARTZMAN/
MH CONCEPTS

Burke, a chemistry professor and director of a program that promotes diversity among students in Cal Poly's College of Science, "has directly mentored a number of Hispanic, African American, and Native American students," according to NSF. "She involves her students in peer-mentoring groups, campus organizations, professional societies, and community service to develop leadership skills and self-esteem."

Warner, a chemistry professor and director of his university's Center for Green Chemistry, provides guidance and peer-mentoring programs that have influenced many underrepresented minority students--many of whom go on to graduate school, NSF says.

Research projects in green chemistry engage students' innate passion to make a difference, Warner says. "When students are doing research with a broader purpose, where they feel that they are solving important problems facing society--eliminating hazardous materials from manufacturing processes--it helps in all facets of their education and development," he explains.

Watkins
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY JACK HARTZMAN/
MH CONCEPTS
Credit: PHOTO BY JACK HARTZMAN/
MH CONCEPTS

Watkins, an associate professor and director of graduate studies, "is considered an indispensable force in programs that produce the largest number of African American chemistry doctorates of any university in the country," NSF notes.

Watkins says he delights in helping students cope with the rigors and anxieties of university life. "The one-on-one contact, the successful resolution of bureaucratic or personal problems, the growth of independence and confidence, and the final success of the degree--it's like being a parent and watching your child succeed," he explains. "There is no greater reward than that."

Through its mentoring activities at scientific meetings, teacher workshops, and its annual conference, SACNAS provides "opportunities for students to strengthen their presentation skills [and] self-confidence and to make connections with scientists," according to NSF. "An ongoing project to develop biographies of Hispanic/Latino and Native American scientists serves as an inspiration to students from these populations."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Biden creates panels to address inequality in educating Hispanic students
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NSF issues first undergraduate research awards for Hispanic-serving institutions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zaida Morales-Martínez wins mentoring award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE