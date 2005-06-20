Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Digoxin

Purpose: Cardiac Drug

by Cheryl Hogue
June 20, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

NATURAL SOURCE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dragisa Savic
Digoxin is extracted from the leaves of the woolly foxglove.
Credit: Dragisa Savic
Digoxin is extracted from the leaves of the woolly foxglove.

The cardiac drug digoxin, in use for more than 200 years, stemmed from an herbal remedy rather than from laboratory chemistry. English physician William Withering is credited with discovering in 1775 that the foxglove plant could help those suffering from abnormal fluid buildup, or dropsy, as it was called in those days.

In a 1785 report, Withering writes that he was asked in 1775 to evaluate a home remedy for dropsy compounded by “an old woman in Shropshire.” With her herbal concoction, she “had sometimes made cures after the more regular practitioners had failed,” according to his report.

Withering, who was also a botanist, quickly figured out that of the 20 or so herbs in the woman's remedy, foxglove was the key ingredient. In his report, he noted that foxglove was particularly helpful for his patients who developed dropsy after suffering from scarlet fever or bad sore throats. Scarlet fever and strep throat, both caused by a Streptococcus bacterium, can damage the heart valves. Improperly functioning valves can lead to congestive heart failure--a condition in which fluid builds up in the body's tissues because of the heart's weak pumping action.

Withering used dried foxglove leaves in his dropsy remedy. The leaves contain a number of glycosides--chemicals that are composed of a sugar and a cardenolide (which has a five-membered lactone ring)--that are called by the umbrella term digitalis. The flowers, seeds, and sap also contain digitalis, but less than the leaves have.

In 1930, researcher Sydney Smith of Burroughs Wellcome isolated the glycosides of the woolly foxglove, Digitalis lanata. One is digoxin. Burroughs Wellcome successor GlaxoSmithKline sells digoxin as a drug under the name Lanoxin.

For decades, digoxin has been prescribed for patients with congestive heart failure and atrial arrhythmias, a type of heart rhythm problem. Digoxin's glycosidic bonds are broken down in the body, forming digitoxin and sugars. The digitoxin slows the heart rate and increases the force and velocity of the heart's contraction. This chemical increases the amount of calcium in the heart cells, which strengthens the heartbeat.

Digoxin pills figured prominently in my childhood in the 1960s and '70s. Every morning before school, my father would wake me up and, just before he left for work, ensure I was truly out of bed and moving. After I got dressed, my job was to go to the kitchen, fish a single white digoxin pill out of a prescription bottle, and place it in a tiny plastic medicine cup. I then filled a mug with hot coffee and added a dollop of milk. I carefully carried the coffee and pill up a flight of stairs to my mother's bedside. Most mornings, she was still in bed, drowsing.

Mom, who experienced at least two bouts of rheumatic fever between the ages of nine and 18 in the days before antibiotics, had a damaged mitral valve, atrial arrhythmia, and heart failure. She would tell me the combination of the coffee's caffeine and her "heart pill" gave her the push she needed to get out of bed, walk down the stairs, and go about her day tending the home.

Researchers from Yale University, however, recently questioned whether digoxin helps women. A 2002 study concluded that the drug seems to reduce the need of patients of both genders for hospitalization due to worsening heart failure, but doesn't decrease mortality. Gender-specific analysis of the data suggested that digoxin actually may increase the death rate of women with heart failure. Controversy remains on whether this effect in women is real or a statistical fluke, since the Yale study was not designed to examine gender differences.

Some experts believe that digoxin is an effective therapy for women if the dose does not boost their blood levels of this compound beyond the drug's narrow window of therapeutic effects. An overdose of digoxin may cause convulsions and heart attack in either sex.

In her later years, as her heart failure worsened, Mom's cardiologist switched her to a beta blocker and a diuretic, a strategy viewed by some doctors as a modern, more effective treatment than digoxin. Physicians nowadays also prescribe angiotension-converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitors for heart failure.

Modern manufacture of digoxin for use in pharmaceticals is an updated version of Withering's herbal remedy. Unlike many pharmaceutical compounds, which are synthesized in factories via chemical processes, digoxin still comes from the foxglove plant.

According to GlaxoSmithKline, farmers in the Netherlands grow fields of woolly foxglove, which is a member of the snapdragon family. Bales of dried foxglove leaves are shipped to the U.S. Here, processing facilities macerate the leaves and extract digitalis using an aqueous-alcohol solvent. Further treatment and processing yields powdered digoxin, which is compounded into tablets, injectable solutions, elixirs, and capsules. It takes about 1,000 kg of dried foxglove leaves to make 1 kg of pure digoxin, the company adds.

Engravings of the foxglove flower adorn Withering's gravestone.

Digoxin

Name
◾ (3β,5β,12β)-3-[(O-2,6-Dideoxy-β-D- ribo-hexopyranosyl-(1→4)-O-2,6-dideoxy-β-D- ribo-hexopyranosyl-(1→4)-2,6-dideoxy--D- ribo-hexopyranosyl)oxy]-12,14-dihydroxycard -20(22)-enolide

CAS Registry
◾ 20830-75-5

Other Names
◾ Lanoxin
◾ 3-chloro-10-(3-dimethhylaminopropyl) phenothiazine
◾ Digitek

Introduced
1930, Burroughs Wellcome

Sales
$137 million in 2001, for Lanoxin

This article was corrected on July 31, 2017, to reflect that Withering did not name the woman in his report.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A century of medicinal molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patent Picks: Scleroderma Treatments
Novartis And Vertex Win Key FDA Approvals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE