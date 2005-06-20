Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Prozac

Purpose Antidepressant

by MELISSA BRADDOCK
June 20, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

INNER PAIN
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Getty Images/Photodisc
Recent studies suggest that depression occurs about as often in men as in women, but women are twice as likely to be diagnosed and treated.
Credit: Getty Images/Photodisc
Recent studies suggest that depression occurs about as often in men as in women, but women are twice as likely to be diagnosed and treated.

Featured on the covers of national newsmagazines and acclaimed on talk shows, Prozac became a household word in the course of the 1990s--and, nearly from the beginning, a source of controversy.

The first of a new class of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) to be approved for use in the U.S., Prozac revolutionized the treatment of depression and several other mental disorders. Since its introduction in 1987, it has been approved and marketed in more than 90 countries and used by more than 54 million people worldwide.

Depressive disorders are fairly common, affecting about 19 million American adults--nearly 10% of the population--each year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. In addition to depressive disorders, anorexia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, obesity, and panic disorder are treated with SSRIs.

Prozac's success was due not so much to increased effectiveness as compared with other drugs, but rather to its comparative lack of side effects. The first modern drugs used to treat major depression were the monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) and the tricyclic antidepressants, both introduced in the 1950s. Although effective, these classes of drugs are not specific and interact with a range of receptors in addition to those most relevant for the treatment of depression. The resulting side effects include hypertension, blurred vision, and severe headache. In addition, tricyclics and MAOIs can easily be toxic in overdose--dangerous when some patients are already suicidal.

Depression is thought to be caused, as least partly, by problems in the regulation of certain neurotransmitters, particularly serotonin (known to chemists as 5-hydroxytryptamine). As part of the neural signaling pathway, serotonin is stored in nerve terminals and then released into the synapses between neurons, where it can be transported back into the sending cell, destroyed by enzymes in the synaptic cleft, or taken up by the receiving cell. In patients with depressive disorders, levels of serotonin in the synapse are unusually low.

SSRIs block the reuptake pump on the sending cell, making more serotonin available in the synapse to be taken in by the receiving cell. They probably have other effects as well, possibly leading to long-term changes in brain structure. "The mechanisms are completely unknown," says Alan Frazer, chairman of psychopharmacology at the University of Texas, San Antonio, in Andrew Solomon's book "The Noonday Demon." "There's the immediate action of the medication, which leads to some black box we don't know anything about, which leads to a cure."

THE DISCOVERY of Prozac was an early example of rational drug design. In the late 1960s, Bryan B. Molloy and Klaus K. Schmiegel, organic chemists at Eli Lilly & Co., began synthesizing compounds based on the antihistamine Benadryl. A colleague at Lilly, David T. Wong, tested Molloy's compounds and found that one--with a CF3 in the para position--blocked the uptake of serotonin and very little else. In 1974, the team publicly announced their discovery, and later clinical trials proved fluoxetine--soon branded as Prozac--to be effective in the treatment of depression and to lack the significant side effects of its predecessors.

But even as SSRIs transformed psychiatry, persistent critics warned that significant risks were being ignored. Prozac's relative lack of side effects allowed it to be prescribed more freely to less severely ill patients, and some critics expressed fears that people who are not clinically ill could be using the drug as an "emotional cosmetic" to change their personalities.

In addition, a number of lawsuits against Eli Lilly claimed that the drugs were responsible for violent and suicidal behavior, particularly in children and teens. As a result of such concerns, the Food & Drug Administration recently ruled that SSRIs and other antidepressants must have "black box warnings" about suicide risk in children and teens on their package information.

Studies on the suicidal risks of antidepressants have had some conflicting results but generally support the drugs' safety, particularly in adults. In one review of studies published between 1960 and 2004, it was found that suicide rates have dropped steadily since Prozac and similar antidepressants hit the market (Nat. Rev. Drug Discovery 2005, 4, 165).

The FDA action came after health officials last September examined 24 trials involving more than 4,000 children and nine antidepressant drugs. Although there were no suicides in either group, the analysis showed a 4% risk of suicidal thoughts in those receiving antidepressants--twice the placebo group's risk of 2%.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly maintains that no credible evidence establishes a causal connection between Prozac and suicidal behavior, and many researchers and professional groups, including the American Psychiatric Association, argue that undertreated depression carries a greater suicide risk.

With the ongoing debate about suicidal side effects, the use of SSRIs to alleviate milder symptoms might be scaled back, but they still remain doctors' primary tools against major depression and related disorders. In 2004, they were the third most commonly prescribed class of drugs in the U.S.

Fluoxetine Hydrochloride

Name: N-Methyl- γ-[4-(trifluoro-methyl)phenoxy]benzenepropanamine

CAS Registry: 56296-78-7

Other names: Prozac

Introduced: 1987, Eli Lilly & Co

Sales: $631 million in 2003

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE