Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senate Moves on Energy Bill

President increases pressure for bill; Senate leaders hope for quick passage

by Jeff Johnson
June 20, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

OFFSHORE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTODISC
Oil and gas exploration are among divisive issues before the Senate.
Credit: PHOTODISC
Oil and gas exploration are among divisive issues before the Senate.

The Senate took up national energy legislation last week, clearing several provisions and setting the stage to de bate several more thorny sections, among them offshore oil and gas drilling, U.S. oil imports, local siting requirements for liquefied natural gas terminals, limits on carbon dioxide, and liability protection for makers of methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE). Senate leaders maintained that a bill could be passed by the end of this week.

Increased ethanol use was among the issues resolved when the Senate approved provisions requiring refiners to add to gasoline at least 8 billion gal of ethanol annually by 2012. The House bill (H.R. 6) called for a 5 billion-gal standard.

Late last week, it also appeared likely that the Senate would approve tax breaks for energy providers worth $11 billion over five years, more than twice the House-passed level. The Senate bill (S. 10) includes tax aid for renewable fuels, energy efficiency, and conservation activities, in addition to the support for coal, oil, and other traditional energy sources that is the House's approach.

And President George W. Bush stepped deeper into the fray, last week urging passage of the energy bill when speaking at an energy efficiency conference. He even offered White House support to help broker differences in House and Senate MTBE provisions, a division that killed the bill in the Senate during the last Congress.

Bush wants to see an energy bill on his desk before the August recess. To make that happen, the Senate must move quickly, and a House-Senate conference committee must act just as quickly to resolve differences between the two bills and offer an acceptable compromise.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Confusion Reigns On Energy Bills
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Clears Energy Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Passes Energy Bills

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE