Biemann Medal to Gary Van Berkel

Gary J. Van Berkel of Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Chemical Sciences Division has been awarded the Biemann Medal by the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS). The international award recognizes Van Berkel's achievements and contributions to better understanding the electrochemical nature of the electrospray ion source. His work advances a key Department of Energy Office of Basic Energy Sciences mission to pioneer analytical science and broaden the capabilities of mass spectrometry as it applies to homeland security, biology, nanotechnology, and other disciplines.
The Biemann Medal recognizes significant achievement in basic or applied mass spectrometry made by an individual early in his or her career. The medal is presented in honor of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Klaus Biemann and is endowed by contributions from his students, postdoctoral associates, and friends. The award was announced on June 8 at the society's annual conference. It consists of $5,000 and a plaque.
Van Berkel, group leader of the lab's Organic & Biological Mass Spectrometry Group, has published dozens of papers related to the electrochemical nature of the electrospray ion source. Van Berkel and ASMS believe this work lays the groundwork for transcending current technology.
