Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Bursten Receives 2005 Morley Medal

June 27, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Bursten
Bursten

Bruce E. Bursten, Distinguished University Professor in the department of chemistry at Ohio State University, has received the 2005 Morley Medal, awarded by the ACS Cleveland Section. The Morley Medal is given annually to a chemist or chemical engineer for outstanding contributions to chemistry while working within a 250-mile radius of Cleveland. The award primarily recognizes research contributions but also notes important contributions in teaching, engineering, industrial progress, administration, public service, or service to humanity.

Bursten is known for his teaching skills, writing ability, and high standards of research. His research in inorganic chemistry centers on the correlation of theoretical and experimental electronic structural data with the bonding and reactivity patterns of metal-containing molecules. He is the author or coauthor of more than 140 research papers, and he has presented more than 130 research seminars at other universities, national laboratories, and companies. He is also a coauthor of one of the leading textbooks in general chemistry used by undergraduate students worldwide. Bursten received his award at a symposium and banquet held at Case Western Reserve University on May 25.

The award is named for Edward W. Morley, first chair of the Cleveland Section and professor of chemistry and natural history at Western Reserve University from 1869 to 1906. Morley is famous for his research on the densities and atomic weights of oxygen and hydrogen and for his role in the Michelson-Morley experiment, which disproved the existence of the "luminiferous ether."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Frank O. Ellison
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Morley Medal to Claudia Turro
Carolina-Piedmont Award To Joseph Ortiz

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE