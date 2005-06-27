Advertisement

Dallas-fort Worth Section Awards

June 27, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 26
Steven Mcknight of the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, has recieved the Dallas-Fort Worth Section's Wilfred T. Doherty Award. The award consists of a $1,500 honorarium and a plaque. McKnight is well-known for his discovery of the "leucine zipper," a configuration of a DNA-binding protein in which leucine residues on two protein a-helices interdigitate in zipper fashion to stabilize the protein. McKnight and his colleagues started Tularik in 1992 to exploit this discovery. He recently started Cumbre Inc. to develop new antibiotics.

Paul Price, chemistry teacher and science department chair at Trinity Valley School, Fort Worth, Texas, has won the section's $1,000 Werner Schulz Award. Price, who attended Trinity Valley School, received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Southwestern University and a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin before returning to his home school. His award lecture is titled "Helping Students See the Invisible: Developing a Lucid View of the Molecular World."

