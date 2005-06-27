Advertisement

Isiah Warner Is 2005 Coates Awardee

June 27, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 26
[+]Enlarge
Warner
Warner

Isiah M. Warner, Philip W. West Professor of Analytical & Environmental Chemistry at Louisiana State University (LSU), received the 2005 Charles E. Coates Memorial Award of the Baton Rouge Section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers on May 12. The award is given for outstanding contributions to the professions of chemistry or chemical engineering, the corresponding professional society, and the community.

Warner, who joined the LSU chemistry department in 1992, served as chair of the department from 1994 to 1997 and as vice chancellor for strategic initiatives beginning in April 2001. He has more than 250 published or submitted refereed articles. He has been issued five patents for his work and has one other pending. He has chaired 35 doctoral theses, and he is currently supervising 15 others.

Some of his more recent honors include the following: a University of Washington College of Arts & Sciences Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2004; the ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences and the Council for Chemical Research Diversity Award in 2003; a Howard Hughes Medical Institute professorship in 2002; a CASE Louisiana Teacher of the Year, an LSU Distinguished Faculty Award, and the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for Achievements in the Fields of Analytical Science, all in 2000; a 1998 Fulbright Fellowship for Research/Teaching in Kenya; and a 1997 Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentoring.

 

