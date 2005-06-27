Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

NSF Honors Teaching Scholars

Agency recognizes those who achieve success in both education and research

by Sophie L. Rovner
June 27, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

AWARDS

Chang
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MELINDA VOGT/
NORTHWESTERN U
Credit: PHOTO BY MELINDA VOGT/
NORTHWESTERN U

Three professors with ties to chemistry are among the seven educators honored last week by the National Science Foundation as Distinguished Teaching Scholars. The scholars will each receive grants worth up to $300,000 for continuing their research and education activities or branching out into new fields.

"The awards are NSF's recognition of accomplishments by scientists and engineers whose roles as educators and mentors are considered as important as their groundbreaking results in research," NSF Director Arden L. Bement Jr., says.

Stacy
[+]Enlarge
Credit: UC BERKELEY PHOTO
Credit: UC BERKELEY PHOTO

The educator honorees include Angelica M. Stacy, who is professor of chemistry and associate vice provost for faculty equity at the University of California, Berkeley; Robert P. H. Chang, professor of materials science and engineering at Northwestern University; and Evelyn L. Hu, professor of electrical and computer engineering and of materials at UC Santa Barbara.

Stacy synthesizes and characterizes solid-state materials with novel electronic and magnetic properties. She has developed a number of chemistry courses, including one in which undergraduate and graduate students teach elementary school students.

Chang is involved in plasma science and technology, diamond research, high-temperature superconductivity, and carbon nanotubes. Chang directs the nation's first Center for Learning & Teaching in Nanoscale Science & Engineering.

Hu investigates nanoscale structures and fabrication processes. NSF says she plans to apply her grant to the development of teams of undergraduate and graduate students to create courses on science, economics, and the sociology of innovative technologies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blavatnik awards to ACS members Shannon Boettcher and Joonho Lee
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Young Innovator Award to Dan Huh
Sloan Award Honors Science Teachers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE