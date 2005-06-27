NSF Honors Teaching Scholars

AWARDS
Three professors with ties to chemistry are among the seven educators honored last week by the National Science Foundation as Distinguished Teaching Scholars. The scholars will each receive grants worth up to $300,000 for continuing their research and education activities or branching out into new fields.
"The awards are NSF's recognition of accomplishments by scientists and engineers whose roles as educators and mentors are considered as important as their groundbreaking results in research," NSF Director Arden L. Bement Jr., says.
The educator honorees include Angelica M. Stacy, who is professor of chemistry and associate vice provost for faculty equity at the University of California, Berkeley; Robert P. H. Chang, professor of materials science and engineering at Northwestern University; and Evelyn L. Hu, professor of electrical and computer engineering and of materials at UC Santa Barbara.
Stacy synthesizes and characterizes solid-state materials with novel electronic and magnetic properties. She has developed a number of chemistry courses, including one in which undergraduate and graduate students teach elementary school students.
Chang is involved in plasma science and technology, diamond research, high-temperature superconductivity, and carbon nanotubes. Chang directs the nation's first Center for Learning & Teaching in Nanoscale Science & Engineering.
Hu investigates nanoscale structures and fabrication processes. NSF says she plans to apply her grant to the development of teams of undergraduate and graduate students to create courses on science, economics, and the sociology of innovative technologies.
