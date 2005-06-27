Nominations for Catalysis Awards

The Organic Reactions Catalysis Society (ORCS) is seeking nominations for the Paul Rylander Award and the Murray Raney Award. The awards will be presented at the biennial ORCS meeting, April 2-6, 2006, in Orlando, Fla. Both awards consist of $1,000, a plaque, and travel expenses to the conference. Awardees are expected to address the 20th Conference and to publish the address in the proceedings of ORCS.
The Rylander Award, which is given annually, is sponsored by the society, and will be presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to the use of catalysis in organic reactions.
The Raney Award is sponsored by W.R. Grace. It is presented to an individual who has made significant technical contributions to chemistry and the chemical industry via catalyst technology based on that originally developed by Murray Raney. This award is given every other year.
Nominations should include a detailed description and critical evaluation of the candidate's achievements in the relevant areas of catalysis, a current bibliography or curriculum vitae, and supporting letters of nomination. The deadline is Sept. 15.
Send all nominations to Stephen R. Schmidt, W.R. Grace & Co., 7500 Grace Dr., Columbia, MD 21044; e-mail: steve.r.schmidt@grace.com. For additional information and a list of previous award winners, see www.orcs.org.
