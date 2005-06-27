Nominations for Edelstein Award

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry solicits nominations for the 2006 Sidney M. Edelstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. This award, first given in 2002, honors the memory of the late Sidney M. Edelstein, who established the Dexter Award in 1956, and continues the tradition of the Dexter Award for Outstanding Achievements in the History of Chemistry, which was discontinued after 2001.
The recipient of the Edelstein Award is presented with an engraved plaque and $3,500, usually at a symposium honoring the recipient at the fall national meeting of ACS, which in 2006 will be held in San Francisco, Sept. 10-14. The award is international in scope, and nominations are welcome from anywhere in the world.
A complete nomination consists of a curriculum vitae, including biographical data, educational background, awards, honors, a list of publications, and other service to the profession; a letter of nomination summarizing the nominee's achievements in the field of the history of chemistry and citing unique contributions that merit a major award; and at least two seconding letters. Copies of no more than three publications may also be included. Only complete nominations will be considered for the award.
All nomination materials should be submitted in triplicate to James G. Traynham, Chair of the Edelstein Award Committee, 122 Highland Trace Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70810-5061; e-mail: jimtraynham@msn.com, for arrival no later than Dec. 31.
