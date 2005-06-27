Nominations for Spencer Award

The ACS Kansas City Section is soliciting nominations for the 51st Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievement in Agricultural & Food Chemistry. Consisting of a $6,000 honorarium, the award is presented annually in Kansas City.
Nomination forms and additional information can be found at www.umkc. edu/kcacs. Send forms by July 10 to the following address: Spencer Award Committee of the ACS Kansas City Section, Dept. of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Kansas City, 5009 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter