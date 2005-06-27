Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

People

by Deanna Miller
June 27, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Business

ADHESIVES RESEARCH
Glen Rock, Pa.

Lynn Bankert has been hired as a chemist in the R&D release liner group. Bankert comes from Glatfelter, where she was a senior laboratory technician in the engineered products division. She holds a B.S. in chemistry from Millersville University, in Pennsylvania, and previously taught high school chemistry.

Andrew Full has been promoted to senior research scientist in R&D for the pharmaceutical business unit. Since joining the company in 1998, Full has served on the product development teams for several commercialized pharmaceutical projects. Full holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.

Nathan Meyer has been promoted from associate chemist to R&D chemist. He will continue working on medical business unit projects and take on responsibilities for polymerization, as well as promoting vendor relationships and coordinating raw material activity. Meyer has a B.S. in biochemistry from Messiah College, Grantham, Pa.

Trellice Runkle has been promoted to analytical chemist with the R&D analytical group. She will continue to facilitate product development and assist operations and engineering in solving problems and providing customer support. Runkle holds a B.S. in chemistry from York College, in Pennsylvania.

BASF CORP.
Florham Park, N.J.

[+]Enlarge
Hackl
Hackl

Christiane Hackl has been appointed industry manager of epoxy and polyurea products for the intermediates business. She is based in Florham Park, N.J. Hackl joined BASF's basic chemicals division in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in 1988, serving as technical research assistant. From 1992 through 2004, she held product management positions in development products, specialty plasticizers, and specialty amines.

[+]Enlarge
Kamieth
Kamieth

Markus Kamieth has been appointed manager of sales and marketing for the inorganics business in North America, based in Evans City, Pa. Kamieth joined BASF's Specialty & Process Chemicals Research Center in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in 1999. In 2004, he became manager for new business development in the inorganics division in Germany. Kamieth holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Essen, in Germany.

 

OTHER COMPANIES

Kazuo Ashikaga has been hired as director of chemistry and process development in the Japanese business unit of Fusion UV Systems, Gaithersburg, Md. Most recently, he was R&D department manager at Matsui Chemical. Ashikaga received a B.S. in synthetic chemistry from Japan's Nagoya Institute of Technology, and both an M.S. and a doctoral degree in polymer chemistry from Kyoto University, in Japan.

Edmund S. Babinski Jr. has been named regional sales manager for the midwestern/western U.S. at GEO Specialty Chemicals, Cleveland. Babinski also will serve as global technical service manager for the paint and coatings business in the company's specialty additives division. He will be based in Indiana. He earned a bachelor's and a master's degree in chemistry from Roosevelt University, Chicago, and an M.B.A. from Purdue University.

Christopher Bussineau has been appointed vice president and general manager of Cambrex Bio Science Baltimore, a subsidiary of Cambrex Corp. Bussineau was previously employed by Chiron, where he spent 16 years, nine of them as a process development scientist. He earned a B.A. in chemistry from the University of California, San Diego, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Rice University.

Karla Markwardt has been appointed West Coast sales executive at Frutarom USA, North Bergen, N.J. Markwardt has worked as a consultant at TFF/Sovereign Flavors/Sterling Flavor and has held various account services positions. She earned a B.S. in food science and nutrition from Michigan State University.

[+]Enlarge
Metauro
Metauro

Al Metauro has been appointed director of commercial development at Nanox, Quebec City. While at Degussa and its joint venture with Nippon Shokubai, Metauro led the successful introduction of diesel oxidation catalysts in the North American market. He has a B.A. in chemistry from Ithaca College, in New York, and an M.B.A. in marketing and international business from New York University.

[+]Enlarge
Paul
Paul

Charles W. Paul has been promoted to NSC fellow at National Starch & Chemical, Bridgewater, N.J. This is the highest scientific title attainable at the company, and Paul is the first employee to achieve it. During the past 17 years, his work at National Starch has influenced the strategic direction of the company as well as the ad hesives industry at large. He has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and he holds 26 U.S. patents.

 

Philipp Walter has been named new business development manager for polyolefins for the base polymers business in the NAFTA region at Ciba Specialty Chemicals, Tarrytown, N.Y. Since joining Ciba two years ago, he has worked in Basel, Switzerland, as part of the global new business development team. Before that, Walter gained direct applications experience in polyolefins at Borealis. He has a university degree in chemistry and a Ph.D. in natural science from Freiburg Materials Research Center, in Germany.

Associations

NUCLEAR ENERGY INSTITUTE (NEI)
Washington, D.C.

Joe F. Colvin, as president emeritus, will continue as an advocate for nuclear energy. He retired in February from his role as NEI's president and CEO after heading the organization for nine years.

 

This section is compiled by Deanna Miller.<br > Announcements of promotions and new hires may be sent to d_miller@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Promotions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
People
People

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE