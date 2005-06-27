Business

ADHESIVES RESEARCH

Glen Rock, Pa.

Lynn Bankert has been hired as a chemist in the R&D release liner group. Bankert comes from Glatfelter, where she was a senior laboratory technician in the engineered products division. She holds a B.S. in chemistry from Millersville University, in Pennsylvania, and previously taught high school chemistry.

Andrew Full has been promoted to senior research scientist in R&D for the pharmaceutical business unit. Since joining the company in 1998, Full has served on the product development teams for several commercialized pharmaceutical projects. Full holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.

Nathan Meyer has been promoted from associate chemist to R&D chemist. He will continue working on medical business unit projects and take on responsibilities for polymerization, as well as promoting vendor relationships and coordinating raw material activity. Meyer has a B.S. in biochemistry from Messiah College, Grantham, Pa.

Trellice Runkle has been promoted to analytical chemist with the R&D analytical group. She will continue to facilitate product development and assist operations and engineering in solving problems and providing customer support. Runkle holds a B.S. in chemistry from York College, in Pennsylvania.

BASF CORP.

Florham Park, N.J.

Christiane Hackl has been appointed industry manager of epoxy and polyurea products for the intermediates business. She is based in Florham Park, N.J. Hackl joined BASF's basic chemicals division in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in 1988, serving as technical research assistant. From 1992 through 2004, she held product management positions in development products, specialty plasticizers, and specialty amines.

Markus Kamieth has been appointed manager of sales and marketing for the inorganics business in North America, based in Evans City, Pa. Kamieth joined BASF's Specialty & Process Chemicals Research Center in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in 1999. In 2004, he became manager for new business development in the inorganics division in Germany. Kamieth holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Essen, in Germany.

OTHER COMPANIES

Kazuo Ashikaga has been hired as director of chemistry and process development in the Japanese business unit of Fusion UV Systems, Gaithersburg, Md. Most recently, he was R&D department manager at Matsui Chemical. Ashikaga received a B.S. in synthetic chemistry from Japan's Nagoya Institute of Technology, and both an M.S. and a doctoral degree in polymer chemistry from Kyoto University, in Japan.

Edmund S. Babinski Jr. has been named regional sales manager for the midwestern/western U.S. at GEO Specialty Chemicals, Cleveland. Babinski also will serve as global technical service manager for the paint and coatings business in the company's specialty additives division. He will be based in Indiana. He earned a bachelor's and a master's degree in chemistry from Roosevelt University, Chicago, and an M.B.A. from Purdue University.

Christopher Bussineau has been appointed vice president and general manager of Cambrex Bio Science Baltimore, a subsidiary of Cambrex Corp. Bussineau was previously employed by Chiron, where he spent 16 years, nine of them as a process development scientist. He earned a B.A. in chemistry from the University of California, San Diego, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Rice University.

Karla Markwardt has been appointed West Coast sales executive at Frutarom USA, North Bergen, N.J. Markwardt has worked as a consultant at TFF/Sovereign Flavors/Sterling Flavor and has held various account services positions. She earned a B.S. in food science and nutrition from Michigan State University.

Al Metauro has been appointed director of commercial development at Nanox, Quebec City. While at Degussa and its joint venture with Nippon Shokubai, Metauro led the successful introduction of diesel oxidation catalysts in the North American market. He has a B.A. in chemistry from Ithaca College, in New York, and an M.B.A. in marketing and international business from New York University.

Charles W. Paul has been promoted to NSC fellow at National Starch & Chemical, Bridgewater, N.J. This is the highest scientific title attainable at the company, and Paul is the first employee to achieve it. During the past 17 years, his work at National Starch has influenced the strategic direction of the company as well as the ad hesives industry at large. He has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and he holds 26 U.S. patents.

Philipp Walter has been named new business development manager for polyolefins for the base polymers business in the NAFTA region at Ciba Specialty Chemicals, Tarrytown, N.Y. Since joining Ciba two years ago, he has worked in Basel, Switzerland, as part of the global new business development team. Before that, Walter gained direct applications experience in polyolefins at Borealis. He has a university degree in chemistry and a Ph.D. in natural science from Freiburg Materials Research Center, in Germany.

Associations

NUCLEAR ENERGY INSTITUTE (NEI)

Washington, D.C.

Joe F. Colvin, as president emeritus, will continue as an advocate for nuclear energy. He retired in February from his role as NEI's president and CEO after heading the organization for nine years.

