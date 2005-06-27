Purdie Is Oklahoma Chemist for 2005

Neil Purdie, Chair of the Department of Chemistry at Oklahoma State University, has received the 2005 Oklahoma Chemist Award from the five ACS Oklahoma sections. The award consists of a plaque in the shape of the state and $1,000. The presentation was made at the 50th Oklahoma Pentasectional meeting in April. Purdie is known for research in to methodologies to identify various lipid, lipoprotein, cholesterol, and cholesterol ester fractions in a quantitative manner from blood samples. In limited clinical trials, applications have been found for revealing various types of dislipidemia and the extent to which they have progressed.
Purdie received the Merrin Award of the Medical School at the University of Cape Town, in South Africa, in 1999 for his work. He has previously received numerous awards for his teaching ability, including the Gold Medallion of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence in 1990 as the College/University Teacher of the Year.
