People

Rubber Division Seeks Nominations

June 27, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 26
The ACS Rubber Division is accepting nominations for the following six science and technology awards for 2006: the Charles Goodyear Medal (sponsored by the Rubber Division), the Sparks-Thomas Award (sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical), the Melvin Mooney Distinguished Technology Award (sponsored by Crompton Corp./Uniroyal Chemical), the George Stafford Whitby Award for Distinguished Teaching & Research (sponsored by Cabot), the Fernley H. Banbury Award (sponsored by Farrel Co.), and the Chemistry of Thermoplastic Elastomers Award (sponsored by Advanced Elastomer Systems).

These awards recognize specific distinguished achievements of rubber scientists, engineers, chemists, and technologists worldwide. Many honors are received with the various awards, including monetary honorariums, engraved plaques, and recognition at a special awards banquet held in honor of the recipients. Presentations to the award winners will be made by the sponsors during the Rubber Division's Spring 169th Technical Meeting to be held in Akron, Ohio, on May 8-10, 2006.

Detailed information on each award, including specific requirements for nominations, can be found on the Rubber Division's website, www.rubber.org. The deadline for award nominations to be received by the Rubber Division is Aug. 1.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

