The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

WCC Travel Awards Announced

June 27, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 26
Five female chemists have received the ACS Women Chemists Committee (WCC) Travel Awards to attend scientific meetings between July 1 and Dec. 31.

Christine Cecala, a graduate student at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, will attend the International Astronomical Union Symposium 231--Astrochemistry from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 in Monterey, Calif.

Rebecca Moorhouse, an undergraduate from Vanderbilt University, and Kristine A. Nolin, a graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, will attend the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.

Teresa Soroka, an undergraduate at Princeton University, will attend the Cambridge Healthtech Institute Metabolic Profiling Conference on Dec. 1 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Lea R. Vacca, a graduate student at the University of Rochester, will attend the 12th International Conference on Biological Inorganic Chemistry, in Ann Arbor, Mich., from July 31 to Aug. 5.

