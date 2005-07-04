Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA to Okay Human Tests of Pesticides

Draft rule omits some safeguards sought by National Research Council

by BETTE HILEMAN
July 4, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

RESEARCH ETHICS

Draft rule omits some safeguards sought by National Research Council

A leaked draft EPA rule on using human volunteers for tests of pesticides and toxic chemicals has drawn a sharp response from Congress.

The proposal follows some of the recommendations of a February 2004 National Research Council report on the subject. But the draft omits several safeguards and allows certain experiments that NRC said should be prohibited.

For example, the draft proposal allows exposure studies on children if conducted during children's normal activities and not used to identify a toxic effect. NRC, in contrast, concluded that studies on pregnant women, as well as children, newborns, and prisoners, would generally be unethical. NRC also recommended that EPA establish a review board to evaluate all human dosing studies, but the EPA proposal does not require such a board. The agency says a review board "would unnecessarily confine EPA's discretion."

EPA's controversial proposal has led to conflicting amendments being passed in the Senate. On June 29, the Senate addressed pesticide testing in two amendments to the appropriations bill for interior and related agencies. One measure, by Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), prohibits EPA from spending any funds to consider third-party pesticide studies--those conducted by industry or outside organizations--in which humans are intentionally dosed. The second measure, by Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), instructs EPA to conduct a thorough review of human pesticide dosing studies and to issue a final rule on the conduct of such studies within 180 days.

Last month, the House approved a measure similar to the Boxer amendment.

EPA says the draft proposal has not been reviewed by Administrator Stephen L. Johnson and that the agency had not planned to release the proposal until August. "EPA is taking the historic step of regulating, for the first time, scientific and ethical standards for accepting third-party human studies, and it's unfortunate that members of Congress have chosen to politicize this important issue," the agency says in a statement.

Human clinical trials with pesticides have been controversial for nearly a decade. To protect children, the 1986 Food Quality Protection Act established an additional 10-fold margin of safety to be applied to pesticide exposures when extrapolating from animal to human data. Soon after that, EPA began receiving the results of human pesticide tests from companies. If tests showed that humans were not more sensitive to a pesticide than experimental lab animals, the agency could eliminate the 10-fold safety factor for extrapolating from animals to humans, making it easier for companies to get their products approved.

In 1998, EPA stopped accepting such studies, but in 2001, it began considering them on a case-by-case basis and asked for guidance from NRC.

CropLife America, which represents major pesticide manufacturers, "believes that sound science and public health protections have affirmed the safety and ethics of human data studies."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obama Administration changes U.S. rules for human test subjects
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sides drawn over EPA proposal to ban chlorpyrifos
Senate Committee Clears Pesticide Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE