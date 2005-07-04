Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Gates Foundation Awards 43 Grants for Global Health Research

by RON DAGANI
July 4, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

PHILANTHROPY

A global health initiative that was launched in 2003 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded 43 grants totaling $436 million for a broad range of innovative research projects designed to prevent, treat, and cure diseases of the developing world.

The 43 projects are grouped under seven major goals:

◾ Develop improved childhood vaccines that do not require refrigeration, needles, or multiple doses.
◾ Create new vaccines to prevent malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV infection.
◾ Develop new ways to prevent insects from transmitting diseases such as dengue.
◾ Discover ways to prevent drug resistance in infectious microorganisms.
◾ Create therapies to cure latent and chronic infections such as tuberculosis.
◾ Develop technologies to diagnose and track diseases more accurately in poor countries.
◾ Grow more nutritious versions of staple crops such as rice and cassava to combat malnutrition.

"It's shocking how little research is directed toward the diseases of the world's poorest countries," says Bill Gates, cofounder of the Gates Foundation. The Grand Challenges in Global Health initiative, he believes, "can transform health in the developing world and save millions of lives."

The initiative is supported by a $450 million commitment from the foundation, with additional funding of $31.6 million from the Wellcome Trust and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

The 43 projects that have been funded were selected from more than 1,500 projects proposed by scientists in 75 countries. Some proposals are still under review and may be awarded grants later this year, the foundation says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE