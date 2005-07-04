The American Chemical Society's 230th national meeting will be held in Washington, D.C., home of the society's headquarters. Thirty-one of the society's technical divisions, one secretariat, and eight committees will participate in 667 sessions. More than 7,400 papers will be presented.
The Chemical Society of Washington Local Section has arranged for excursions to places of interest such as NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, located in Greenbelt, Md.; Beltsville Agricultural Research Center in Beltsville, Md.; Old Town Alexandria, Va., for a walking tour of its historic sites and unique architecture; and the Opera House, concert halls, and backstage areas of the Kennedy Center, in Washington, D.C. (See page 67 for ticket information.) In addition, the District offers much to entice visitors, including awe-inspiring monuments and a large selection of free museums that are part of the Smithsonian Institution.
The exposition, which will be located in Halls B and C of the Washington Convention Center, presents an opportunity to learn about scientific and industrial trends, discover effective technologies and services, and network with more than 300 companies that serve chemical professionals. A broad array of opportunities for continuing education is offered through ACS short courses, divisional and professional workshops, and exposition workshops.
