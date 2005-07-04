Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Test Results Surprise Politician, Cat on the Fast Track, Hallway of Chemists, Spell-checker Irks Indiscriminately

by Bethany Halford
July 4, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Test results surprise politician

William Graham, a conservative welsh assembly member and longtime campaigner on substance abuse issues, got quite a shock when he demonstrated a new drug detection instrument to his fellow assembly members last month. He tested positive for cannabis.

BBC News reports that Graham had arranged for the Gwent police to demonstrate its new Ion Track drug detection system--the first of its kind in Wales. The system uses an ion-trap mobility spectrometer to screen for traces of illicit substances. Police swab the hands of patrons entering a nightclub, for example, and then use the Ion Track to analyze the swabs.

As Graham unwittingly demonstrated, the system is highly sensitive and can easily detect traces of drugs someone may have picked up from a door handle or by handling contaminated cash. "It must be borne in mind that anyone taking the test can test positive as a result of cross-contamination," a spokesman for the Gwent police told BBC News.

Cat on the fast track

The East Japan railway unveiled a test model of its new bullet train--the Fastech 360S--on June 24 in Rifu, Japan. The Japan Times reports that Fastech will operate at a speed of just over 223 mph, with a top speed of 250 mph. That's faster than both the French national railway's high-speed TGV and West Japan Railway's Sanyo shinkansen train, which travel at about 186 mph and have maximum speeds around 218 mph.

Perhaps more impressive than Fastech's speed is the train's eye-catching design. The jade and white test train has a rounded nose and a tapered caboose. And the train's emergency braking system features retractable cat-ear-shaped spoilers that pop out of the roof. The U.K.'s Mirror newspaper notes that the ears aren't the only feline feature. One wag told the paper, "As it flies past you, it seems to go meeee-ooooww!"

  Hallway of chemists

An item about how to describe large groups of animals--a parliament of owls, a dazzle of zebras, etcetera--in the spring issue of ACS's seasonal tabloid Chemistry got Patrick J. Dolan of Cambridge, Mass., thinking about what the appropriate term for a collection of chemists should be. "Upon polling a number of the members of the Northeast Section, I suggest that a gathering of chemists should be called a 'hallway,' " he writes.

Dolan offers four points to support his proposal: "(1) We work somewhat individually in labs but only gather in the hallway to discuss things--for safety reasons. (2) Labs are often 'strung together' in a linear fashion, and offices as well. (3) Unlike military or clergy, about which I know something, chemists rarely either stand out or gather in groups about the local populace, and (4) the term 'hallway of chemists' just seems to fit intuitively."

Dolan offers the following as an example of proper usage: "There was an entire hallway of chemists at the impromptu birthday party." He points out that the terminology parallels other expressions like "a coffeehouse of poets."

Spell-checker irks indiscriminately

All those frustrated chemists who curse Microsoft Word's spell-checker feature as it automatically changes "proline" to "praline" and "dimer" to "dimmer" can angrily tap their delete keys knowing they are in good company. In his Softmachines weblog (softmachines.org/wordpress/index.php), physics professor Richard A. L. Jones of the University of Sheffield writes that Nobel Laureate Sir Harold Kroto has a similar problem. While giving a talk about nanotechnology at the English university last month, Kroto confessed to the audience that the spell-checker prefers to identify him as Sir Harlot Crouton.

This week's column was written by Bethany Halford . Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Talking to animals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kitty crimes and feline feelings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Are dogs listening, and what are they trying to tell us?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE