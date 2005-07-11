Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Army Halts VX Destruction

Waste by-product of Indiana nerve agent neutralization is flammable

by LOIS EMBER
July 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CHEMICAL WEAPONS

PREPARATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. ARMY CHEMICAL MATERIALS AGENCY PHOTO
Technician attaches hoses to a steel tank that will be drained of its VX contents.
Credit: U.S. ARMY CHEMICAL MATERIALS AGENCY PHOTO
Technician attaches hoses to a steel tank that will be drained of its VX contents.

The Army's controversial and problem-plagued plan to destroy VX nerve agent stored at Newport, Ind., just hit another snag: The waste by-product of VX neutralization is flammable.

Under current plans, the Army would neutralize VX at Newport and transport the by-product, called hydrolysate, to a DuPont facility in New Jersey for secondary treatment and ultimate disposal in the Delaware River. But continued VX destruction along with the transport plans came to a halt when the Army discovered during lab testing that the hydrolysate has a flash point of 68-88 F instead of an expected flash point of greater than 200 F.

Previous bench-scale tests conducted at the Army's Edgewood, Md., labs found that the hydrolysate formed from neutralization of VX samples taken from Newport's stockpile had the higher flash point, explains Army spokeswoman Terry Arthur. She says a team of engineers is now working to explain the difference.

One possible explanation for the lower flash point is the formation of diisopropylamine during neutralization of the larger quantities of VX at Newport, a formation that did not occur in the earlier Edgewood lab tests.

Any material below the 200-degree threshold is considered flammable, and DuPont's Secure Environmental Treatment at Deepwater, N.J., does not handle flammable waste. The flammability of the hydrolysate "is new information and different from that in the Army's original proposal to us," says DuPont spokesman Anthony Farina. "The Army has pledged to address the problem and believes that it can be addressed. We'll wait to see where it ends up," he adds.

The Army had planned a pause in its destruction schedule to assess the neutralization process, but before the pause could occur, a 30-gal spill of VX had already forced operations to shut down (C&EN, June 20, page 22). Neutralization had not yet resumed when on-site lab tests conducted "as part of a waste profile needed for commercial posttreatment" revealed the flammability problem, Arthur says.

To date, the Army has neutralized more than 3,000 gal of the more than 250,000 gal of VX stored at Newport over the past 35 years.

The spill and the flammability problem prompted Rep. Rob E. Andrews (D-N.J.) and Sen. Jon S. Corzine (D-N.J.) to express their concerns to Secretary of the Army Francis J. Harvey. In a June 30 letter, they write that, given the inherent risks in VX destruction, "the Army should minimize these risks by treating all of the VX hydrolysate on-site at Newport."

Andrews cites the fact that the "VX hydrolysate is three times more flammable than we were originally told [as] further evidence to support on-site treatment of this unpredictable hazardous waste." And Corzine, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, has said that if elected, he would block any environmental permits needed by DuPont to treat the hydrolysate.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Destroying VX
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont Won't Treat Army's VX Hydrolysate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Army's VX nerve agent plan gets CDC backing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE