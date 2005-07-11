Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemtura Debuts

Crompton completes purchase of Great Lakes and moves to cut 600 jobs within a year

by Marc S. Reisch
July 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ACQUISITION

NEW TICKER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CROMPTON PHOTO
Chemtura CEO Wood on July 5 at the New York Stock Exchange, where Chemtura now trades under the symbol CEM.
Credit: CROMPTON PHOTO
Chemtura CEO Wood on July 5 at the New York Stock Exchange, where Chemtura now trades under the symbol CEM.

Crompton consummated the $2 billion acquisition of Great Lakes Chemical on July 1 to form the newly dubbed Chemtura. With total annual revenue of some $3.7 billion, Chemtura is the third largest publicly traded U.S. specialty chemicals company after Rohm and Haas and Engelhard.

Chemtura is a unique new company with a portfolio of global businesses that have achieved leading positions in high-value market niches, CEO Robert L. Wood says. The company holds strong positions in markets such as plastics and petroleum additives, castable urethane prepolymers, flame-retardants, and pool chemicals.

But the merger wont come without some cost to the combined firms workforce. To control costs, Chemtura will slash 600 jobs—equivalent to 8% of current employment of 7,300—over the next year. The company says it is undertaking the job cuts in an effort to streamline work processes and to utilize more efficient systems.

By 2006, Chemtura predicts that annual cost savings from the merger will be $150 million, up from the original estimate of $90 million to $100 million. Organization redesign will account for 30% of savings, supply-chain operations for 60%, and other areas for the balance of savings. As a result, Chemtura will take charges against earnings totaling nearly $240 million, including $20 million to $25 million for severance expenses, $125 million to $135 million for change-in-control agreements, and $50 million to $55 million for closing costs.

To get into fighting trim before the merger, Crompton sold its refined products business, along with 470 employees, to Sun Capital Partners in June, and placed its Davis Standard polymer equipment business, with 660 employees, in a joint venture with private equity firm Hamilton Robinson in April.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sika to buy construction chemicals maker MBCC
Chemical companies tighten their belts
Lanxess squeezes Chemtura costs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE