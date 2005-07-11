Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Doped Nanocrystals

Study details basis for preparing tough-to-synthesize semiconductors

by Mitch Jacoby
July 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

MATERIALS SCIENCE

EYEING THE CRYSTAL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID NORRIS
Zu (left) and Norris discuss impurity doping using a nanocrystal model.
Credit: PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID NORRIS
Zu (left) and Norris discuss impurity doping using a nanocrystal model.

Little children can be stubborn when it comes to including others in their activities. Little crystals can act the same way. But semiconductor nanocrystals, which tend to exclude foreign materials, can be coaxed into being more inclusive, a new study shows.

One of the reasons semiconductors are the workhorse materials of modern electronics is that they can be doped with impurities such as phosphorus that alter conductivity and other electronic properties in a controlled way. Extending doping methods from bulk semiconductors to their nanocrystal counterparts would be a boon to the developing area of nanoelectronics.

Despite some progress toward this goal, scientists have generally been unable to prepare doped semiconductor nanocrystals, and the reasons for the materials' isolationist behavior have largely gone unexplained.

Now, a team of scientists at the Naval Research Lab (NRL), Washington, D.C., and the University of Minnesota has developed a theoretical model based on fundamental parameters and used it as a guide to preparing manganese-doped cadmium selenide nanocrystals, a material that until now was considered undopable (Nature 2005, 436, 91).

Unlike doping of macroscopic materials, which is driven by thermodynamics, doping at the nanoscale is ruled primarily by kinetics, explains Steven C. Erwin, a theoretician who led the NRL group. If an impurity atom can bond to the surface tightly enough and stay long enough, he says, then eventually that atom can be incorporated into the nanocrystal as it grows during synthesis.

STICKY SURFACE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF STEVEN ERWIN
Zinc selenide nanocrystals can be doped with metals such as manganese (dots) by adsorbing the metal selectively on certain crystal faces.
Credit: COURTESY OF STEVEN ERWIN
Zinc selenide nanocrystals can be doped with metals such as manganese (dots) by adsorbing the metal selectively on certain crystal faces.

According to the model, the binding strength governs the doping process and depends primarily on the crystal's surface morphology; the size and nature of the crystal faces, which have unique binding characteristics; and the properties of the surfactants used in synthesis.

To test the model, the NRL group, which includes Erwin, Michael I. Haftel, Alexander L. Efros, and Thomas A. Kennedy, teamed with Minnesota materials scientists David J. Norris and Lijun Zu. The researchers prepared and analyzed a variety of doped nanocrystals. They found that the concentration of manganese that can be included in zinc selenide as a function of crystal size and shape agrees with the model's predictions. In addition, they used custom synthesis procedures to prepare cadmium selenide crystals with the structure predicted by their model to be most amenable to doping and then demonstrated that CdSe can indeed be doped with manganese.

Giulia Galli, a senior scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, notes that the advance could allow properties of nanocrystals to be engineered for numerous applications ranging from solar cells to future "spintronic" memory devices, in which information is carried by electron spin in addition to electrical charge.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Introducing 2D semiconducting electrides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two-headed molecules template layered crystals
Quantum Dots With Single-Atom Precision

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE