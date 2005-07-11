[+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF CHEVRON PHILLIPS

Although 2003 may have been the preface, 2004 was the story of the turnaround in the fortunes of chemical producers around the world. Last year at this time, C&EN was saying that while it did not show up in the annual figures, the fourth quarter of 2003 showed major improvement in economies around the world and that it looked like the trend was continuing in 2004.

And the turnaround did expand in most chemical-producing countries. In the U.S., the most important chapter was the increase in prices, which, when combined with cost cutting, helped pull chemical company earnings sharply higher.

But there were other important trends. Production volumes increased in most countries. The laggards were mainly in European countries where national economies are not expanding as fast as those for other countries around the world.

Employment is still falling in many areas, but in the U.S., at least, this means that labor productivity is improving.

In the era of globalization, foreign trade has become an ever more important aspect of the chemical industry. Many of the countries saw their chemical exports expand in double-digit percentages in 2004. Often they were growing faster than imports, providing improvements in chemical trade balances.

Even though this year's Facts & Figures for the Chemical Industry reports the changes in chemical fortunes, the format in which that it is presented is little changed. But there is a huge change for readers who want to parse the numbers. This year, for the first time, all tables are available in a downloadable Excel format on C&EN's website.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

The collection of industry data from the major chemical-producing countries and regions has been accomplished by Assistant Managing Editor Michael McCoy, Senior Correspondent Marc Reisch, and Associate Editor Alexander H. Tullo (all three in C&EN's Northeast News Bureau); Senior Correspondent Patricia L. Short (London); and Asia-Pacific Bureau Head Jean-François Tremblay (Hong Kong). The work was coordinated by Senior Correspondent William J. Storck (Northeast News Bureau) .