Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Giving Strength to Glass

Sea sponge overcomes inherent weakness with clever construction

by Bethany Halford
July 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

MATERIALS ENGINEERING

BIOENGINEERING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © SCIENCE 2005
From the macroscale to the nanoscale (clockwise from left), each structure of the glass sea sponge's skeleton is engineered for strength.
Credit: © SCIENCE 2005
From the macroscale to the nanoscale (clockwise from left), each structure of the glass sea sponge's skeleton is engineered for strength.

The lattice of thin glassy threads that makes up the glass sea sponge Euplectella's skeleton doesn't seem like it would stand up to the stress and strain of the deep ocean. But the sponges' glass skeletal cages are actually so strong that breeding pairs of shrimp live within their walls. According to a new report, this remarkable resilience comes from a structure that's ingeniously engineered at every scale (Science 2005, 309, 275).

A research team led by Joanna Aizenberg, a materials scientist at Lucent Technologies' Bell Labs in Murray Hill, N.J., finds that, at every level in its structural hierarchy, the glass sea sponge had evolved a way to overcome the brittleness of its building materials. "Nature has found a way to perfect inherently fragile materials by employing standard engineering principles from the nano- to the macroscale," Aizenberg says.

At nanoscale lengths, the researchers find, Euplectella's skeleton is made up of silica nanospheres arranged around a protein filament. At the next level in the hierarchy, the nanospheres form needlelike spicules out of dozens of concentric layers of silica. Alternating layers of organic material separate the silica layers as they decrease in thickness from around 1.5 m at the center to approximately 0.2 m at the periphery.

Aizenberg and coworkers attribute the glass's resilience to this lamellar structure. They contend that any damage to the spicules would be confined to the outer layers and that the organic material seems to prevent cracking.

ARCHITECTURAL WONDERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Joanna Aizenberg © SCIENCE 2005
The glass sea sponge's structure (left) resembles that of the Swiss Re Tower in London (top right), the Hotel Arts Barcelona (center right), and the Eiffel Tower in Paris (fragment shown bottom right).
Credit: Courtesy of Joanna Aizenberg © SCIENCE 2005
The glass sea sponge's structure (left) resembles that of the Swiss Re Tower in London (top right), the Hotel Arts Barcelona (center right), and the Eiffel Tower in Paris (fragment shown bottom right).

At the next length scale, the spicules are joined into larger parallel bundles--a construction motif common in ceramic materials, the researchers point out. These bundled spicules are arranged horizontally and vertically to form a grid of glassy threads. Ancillary spicule fibers run diagonally through this grid, providing reinforcement to the structure.

The researchers note that this architecture resembles a number of monumental engineering wonders, such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Swiss Re Tower in London, and the Hotel Arts Barcelona. "This creature's skeleton is a textbook lesson in mechanical engineering, offering valuable knowledge that could lead to new concepts in materials science and engineering design," Aizenberg says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beetle shells provide beauty and brawn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mica meets mother-of-pearl to make ultratough electrically insulating paper
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printed lattices mimic crystalline materials for extra strength

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE