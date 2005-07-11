Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Plans Pulled

EPA proposal would shield firms' upset plans from public scrutiny

by Cheryl Hogue
July 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

AIR POLLUTION

Facilities would no longer have to follow their written plans when they try to minimize emissions of hazardous air pollutants during operational upsets, under an EPA proposal announced on June 30.

The proposed change, hailed by the chemical industry, would also make it harder for the public to obtain copies of these plans. The Clean Air Act requires companies to have written plans for curtailing toxic emissions during a start-up, shutdown, or malfunction (SSM).

Environmental groups for years have argued for access to SSM plans so they can check on facilities' compliance with the Clean Air Act. Chemical makers and refiners, meanwhile, want to keep the documents out of the public's hands, citing concerns about terrorism and industrial espionage (C&EN, Sept. 22, 2003, page 26).

EPA is proposing to retract a current regulatory provision requiring companies to abide by their SSM plans during an upset. The agency points out that the air act says facilities must minimize upset emissions "to the greatest extent which is consistent with safety and good air pollution control practices."

Under the proposed change, a company deviating from an SSM plan wouldn't violate the Clean Air Act. This would mean an SSM document is not a "compliance plan," EPA says.

This technical change has big implications, because Clean Air Act compliance plans are publicly available. Thus, the proposal would block public access to SSM documents.

T. Ted Cromwell, managing director of environmental programs at the American Chemistry Council, says following a prescriptive SSM plan may not be the best way for a facility to minimize its releases during an unanticipated upset.

Environmental groups oppose EPA's proposal and vow to continue a federal court case seeking public access to SSM plans.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry welcomes leniency from US EPA during coronavirus response
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. chemical makers could face tougher, more costly air pollution controls
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE