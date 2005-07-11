Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Statoil to Sell Borealis Stake to Partners

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 11, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

POLYOLEFINS

The Norwegian state oil firm Statoil is selling its 50% holding in the European polyolefins joint venture Borealis to existing shareholders International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC) of Abu Dhabi and Austrian refiner OMV. The sale, valued at about $1.2 billion, is meant to accelerate Borealis' growth, particularly in the Middle East.

When it is complete, IPIC's stake in Borealis will have increased from 25% to 65%, and OMV's, from 25% to 35%. IPIC also has a 17.6% share in OMV. Statoil will receive $1.1 billion in cash from OMV and IPIC as well as a $100 million dividend from Borealis for 2005. OMV and IPIC are also reviewing an initial public offering of a significant stake in Borealis, which generated $5.75 billion in sales in 2004.

Abu Dhabi-government-owned IPIC says the purchase will strengthen Borealis' hand in the Middle East. After IPIC and OMV bought their initial stake in Borealis from Finland's Neste in 1998, Borealis and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. built the ethylene/polyethylene joint venture Borouge in the United Arab Emirates. Borouge is now considering an expansion that will more than double its total output.

Borealis is also a major customer of OMV in Austria, processing some 85% of the petrochemicals OMV produces there. Borealis is coordinating a polyethylene expansion in Schwechat, Austria, with an OMV cracker upgrade.

Separately, Borealis says it is expanding ethylene capacity by 50,000 metric tons per year and propylene capacity by 23,000 metric tons per year in Porvoo, Finland, in a project to be completed in 2007.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Aramco, Rongsheng sign more deals
Ineos to buy TotalEnergies’ interest in cracker
Braskem Idesa to build ethane terminal in Mexico

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE