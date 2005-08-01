Advertisement

Environment

Asia Dominates Chemistry Olympiad

South Korea and Vietnam place high, while U.S. remains in the middle of the pack

by AALOK MEHTA
August 1, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 31
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

COMPETITORS
The U.S. Chemistry Olympiad team—Rabin (from left), Cheng, Sanders, and Sofroniew—earned a total of three silver medals and one bronze.
Credit:Photo by Roxana Allen

South Korea received top honors at the 37th International Chemistry Olympiad, which took place in Taipei from July 16 to 25, with each of its four participants earning a gold medal. Vietnam snagged second place with three gold medals and one silver, while Iran, Russia, and host team Taiwan placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, with two gold and two silver medals apiece. Once again, Alexey Zeifman of Russia garnered the top individual score.

The U.S. team of high school students continued to place in the middle. Allen Cheng, Jacob Sanders, and Nicholas Sofroniew received silver medals, while Scott Rabin earned a bronze medal. Last year&rsquo;s team received four silver medals.

Olympiad organizers reported that 225 students from 59 countries took part in the competition, which featured five-hour practical and theoretical examinations. A total of 26 gold, 48 silver, and 79 bronze medals were awarded. Traditional powerhouse China, winner of the previous three competitions, did not participate this year.

Students and visitors also toured local attractions and museums and participated in cultural and social activities during the contest, though the midcompetition appearance of Typhoon Haitang put a damper on some of the festivities.

The next Chemistry Olympiad will take place in Gyeongsan, South Korea,&nbsp;July 2-11, 2006.

