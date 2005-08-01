Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CDC Releases Chemicals Survey

Human exposure monitoring reveals sharp declines for some substances

by BETTE HILEMAN
August 1, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

BIOMONITORING

Gerbending
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CDC PHOTO
Credit: CDC PHOTO

Human exposure to lead and cotinine–a by-product of nicotine–have dropped substantially, according to a study of chemicals in humans by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. CDC analyzed blood and urine samples of 2,400 people for 148 chemicals, establishing important baselines for future studies.

The chemicals covered in the new survey, which was released on July 21, include dioxins, polychlorinated biphenyls, phthalates, and pesticides. Pyrethroid insecticides and aldrin, endrin, and dieldrin were tracked for the first time. A follow-up survey will measure 309 substances, including brominated flame retardants and perfluorinated compounds, such as those used to make DuPont&rsquo;s Teflon.

The survey found that the percentage of children aged one to five years with elevated blood lead levels—greater than 10 µg/dL of blood—has "dropped precipitously" CDC Director Julie L. Gerberding said at a press conference. For the years 1976 to 1980, 88% of children in that age group had toxic levels of lead. In the recent survey, only 1.6% of children had dangerous lead levels.

"This is an astonishing public health achievement" that can be attributed primarily to the removal of lead from gasoline, Gerberding said.

Blood levels of cotinine are a measure of exposure to secondhand smoke, Gerberding continued. Blood levels of cotinine in children aged four to 11 dropped 68% in the past decade, a decline she attributes to the number of adults who have stopped smoking.

One troubling finding is that about 5% of the study population aged 20 years and older had cadmium levels in their urine that may be associated with kidney dysfunction and low bone mineral density. High levels of cadmium come from exposure to tobacco smoke, Gerberding said.

The American Chemistry Council applauds "CDC's scientific efforts to understand exposure to natural and man-made substances." It notes, however, that having a chemical in blood or urine does not mean the substance causes adverse effects.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Childhood obesity linked to indoor air pollution
Levels Of Bisphenol A In U.S. Population Drops
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Furniture Linked To PBDE Levels In Pregnant Women

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE