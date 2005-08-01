Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Energy Bill Set

Conference bill boosts ethanol and natural gas, drops MTBE exclusion

by Glenn Hess
August 1, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

BIOFUEL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION PHOTO
Energy bill would dramatically increase ethanol production in the U.S.
Credit: RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION PHOTO
Energy bill would dramatically increase ethanol production in the U.S.

On the verge of breaking a four-year stalemate, Congress was poised late last week to approve a sweeping overhaul of the nation's policies. Congressional negotiators cleared the way for final passage by agreeing to an $11.5 billion package of tax credits and incentives to boost domestic supplies of oil and natural gas and promote alternative renewable sources.

"This balanced bill will lower prices for consumers, spur our economy, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and take unprecedented steps to promote greater conservation and efficiency," said House & Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton (R-Texas).

The bill includes a biofuels provision that would almost double the use of ethanol from current levels. A renewable fuels standard requires refiners to blend 4 billion gal of ethanol into gasoline in 2006 and increase that to 7.5 billion gal in 2012.

Lawmakers dropped a controversial House-passed measure that would have shielded manufacturers from lawsuits over water contamination by the gasoline additive methyl tert-butyl ether. Conferees, however, did agree to shift new suits over MTBE contamination from state court to federal court, setting a higher bar for such claims to proceed.

The bill also includes two key measures sought by the chemical industry: a comprehensive inventory of offshore oil and natural gas reserves, including areas now closed to drilling, and explicit authority for the federal government to override state and local objections to the siting of new liquefied natural gas import terminals.

"We are pleased that the conference listened to our arguments and completed a bill that promises to stabilize and reduce natural gas prices over time and give manufacturers a chance to compete in global markets," said American Chemistry Council President Jack N. Gerard.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Why The Ethanol And Petroleum Industries Are Unhappy With The New Renewable Fuel Standard
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Stalemate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Clears Energy Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE