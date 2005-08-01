Government Concentrates

EPA releases plant security data

EPA has released updated information on the potential risks posed by more than 18,000 chemical facilities after a government watchdog group filed a lawsuit against the agency for failing to respond to its request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Fearing that the information could be used by terrorists, EPA removed the risk management plan (RMP) database from its website shortly after the September 2001 attacks. Facilities that store hazardous chemicals submit RMP reports to EPA detailing the worst-case scenario of an unintentional release due to accident, natural disaster, or terrorist attack. EPA and the chemical industry argue that the public should not have access to this sensitive data because it could help terrorists target facilities where a catastrophic release would pose the greatest public health threat. After EPA refused to provide the RMP data to OMB Watch in 2003, the group filed a lawsuit charging that the agency had unlawfully rejected its FOIA request. EPA agreed to provide the data last month without argument or explanation of its earlier refusal. "These executive summaries are not blueprints for terrorists," insists Sean Moulton, senior policy analyst at OMB Watch. "They are tools that allow us to better protect our communities. It's been almost four years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and many of these facilities have not reduced their risks at all. The public needs this information so they can demand that facilities do a better job." Under the Clean Air Act, facilities were required to submit updated RMP information to EPA in 2004. The data are available at www.rtknet.org/rmp.

NSF diversity gains uneven

Despite NSF's strengthened programs and policies and its increased financial investment over the past 25 years, the agency has achieved uneven gains in the participation of underrepresented groups in science and engineering research. NSF's efforts, however, have led to a larger percentage of women and minorities submitting grant proposals to the agency, serving in greater numbers as reviewers, and occupying more of the professional staff positions within NSF. These findings are part of a report prepared by NSF's Committee on Equal Opportunities in Science & Engineering (CEOSE), a congressionally mandated committee that advises NSF on policies related to increasing the number of women and minorities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). CEOSE calls on NSF to increase social science research on the barriers for women and minorities in STEM fields, to evaluate its broadening participation policies, to continue to use its influence to bring attention to this issue, and to specifically engage more Native Americans in STEM fields.

Joint efforts needed to fight diseases

Enhanced collaborative efforts could reap results of global significance in the areas of public health and biosecurity, according to a National Research Council study, "Biological Science and Biotechnology in Russia: Controlling Diseases and Enhancing Security." To identify high-payoff research areas in the biological sciences and biotechnology, the U.S. and Russia should set up a joint commission on infectious diseases. The NRC committee that conducted the study fingered four areas to stimulate further development of Russia's public health system and its biological R&D establishment. The first is the creation of two model surveillance centers to monitor, diagnose, and assess disease trends and outbreaks; the centers would be linked electronically to other Russian facilities, the World Health Organization, and other relevant groups around the world. Second, the committee urges more Russian and international support for pathogen research at carefully selected Russian labs. Also, various incentives should be put in place to encourage the development of an internationally competitive biotechnology sector. Last, to stem the flight of scientists from Russia, mentoring programs for young scientists should be established to prepare them for leadership positions in the scientific enterprise.

Six nations form climate partnership

The U.S., Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea--which together account for about half of world greenhouse gas emissions--have created a nonbinding partnership to address global warming. The countries have agreed "to develop, deploy, and transfer cleaner, more-efficient technologies" to meet energy efficiency and climate-change concerns. Areas of collaboration may include energy efficiency, clean-coal research, liquefied natural gas, carbon dioxide capture and storage in geological formations, civilian nuclear power, and renewable energy. Critics say the agreement, which was reached at a summit in Vientiane, Laos, is aimed at undermining the United Nations Kyoto protocol and won't be effective because it is voluntary. But White House officials note that several of the participants have ratified the Kyoto protocol and that the goal is to establish a framework to allow the Asian countries and the U.S. to coordinate many voluntary programs. Australian Prime Minister John Howard told reporters in Canberra: "We know that this [partnership] is the answer. We know the Kyoto protocol is a failure in terms of saving the planet."

More illnesses from pesticide use in schools