Academe

OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Columbus, Ohio

Michael E. Paulaitis has been named the Ohio Eminent Scholar in Nanobiotechnology & Molecular Self-Assembly for the department of chemical and biomolecular engineering. Paulaitis will retain his positions as codirector of the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Program in Computational Biology and director of the Institute for Multiscale Modeling of Biological Interactions at Johns Hopkins University. His studies in chemical engineering yielded him a B.S. from Princeton University; an M.S. from Stanford University; and a doctorate from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

SMITH COLLEGE

Northampton, Mass.

Linda E. Jones has been named director of the Picker Engineering Program. She had been a faculty member at Alfred University since 1991 and professor and chair of its Materials Science & Engineering Program since 2003. She earned a B.S. in chemistry from Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington), Fredericksburg, Va., and M.S. and doctoral degrees in fuel science from Pennsylvania State University, University Park.

Business

TUNNELL CONSULTING

King of Prussia, Pa.

Ramon Abreu has been promoted from senior consultant to managing consultant. He has served the life sciences team for six years. Abreu holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and an M.B.A. in operations management from Temple University, Philadelphia.

Philippe Cini has been promoted from managing consultant to principal. He joined the company three years ago. Cini received an M.S. in chemical engineering from Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Industries Chimiques, Nancy, France, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Jason Kamm has been promoted from senior consultant to managing consultant. Kamm has been with Tunnell Consulting for more than three years. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering and materials engineering from the University of Connecticut, Storrs, and an M.S. in mathematics/statistics from the University of New Hampshire.

Thomas L. McGurk has been named director of supply-chain practice. During his 25-year career, he has held positions such as vice president of manufacturing at Wyeth-Ayerst Global Pharmaceuticals, vice president of operations at Whitehall-Robins, and director of technical services at Schering-Plough. He holds a B.A. in biology from Temple University, Philadelphia, and an M.S. in chemistry from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia.

Joseph S. Tempio, previously president, has assumed the role of CEO. Before becoming president, he headed the firm's largest practice, Pharmaceutical/Life Sciences Technical Services. Prior to his work with Tunnell Consulting, Tempio held a number of top positions in the pharmaceutical industry. He holds a B.S. in pharmacy from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in pharmaceutical sciences from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J.

OTHER COMPANIES

Samuel P. Burkholder has joined Chicago's Fitch, Even, Tabin & Flannery as a partner in their Washington, D.C., office. During his more than 10 years in private practice, he has worked for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and for Pillsbury Winthrop. Burkholder also worked as a development chemist for Johnson Matthey. He holds a B.A. in chemistry from Goshen College, in Indiana; an M.S. in chemistry from Purdue University; and a J.D. degree from Temple University, Philadelphia.

John Flock has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Mississippi Polymer Technologies (MPT), Bay St. Louis, Miss. He brings more than 25 years' experience at General Electric in managerial roles in technology, manufacturing, and business development. Flock became vice president of production at MPT in 2004. He holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Roger F. Sinta has been hired by Warwick Effect Polymers, Coventry, England, as senior director of technology development. During his more than 20 years in the field of advanced materials, Sinta has worked for Polaroid, Shipley/Rohm and Haas, government agencies, and universities. Most recently, he was a consultant. He earned a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from the State University of New York, Syracuse.

Michael C. Venuti has been appointed chief scientific officer at Discovery Partners International, San Diego, Calif. He will continue to serve as a member of the board. Venuti was most recently senior vice president of Celera Genomics, and before that, he was chief technical officer of Axys Pharmaceuticals. He holds an A.B. in chemistry from Dartmouth College, Hanover, N.H., and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from MIT.

Government

PACIFIC NORTHWEST NATIONAL LABORATORY (PNNL)<br > Richland, Wash.

Allison A. Campbell, having served as interim director for eight months, has been promoted to director of PNNL's William R. Wiley Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory. Campbell, who started at PNNL in 1990, spent four years as EMSL's deputy director, and she was also EMSL's associate director for scientific resources. She earned a B.A. in chemistry from Gettysburg College, in Pennsylvania, and a doctorate in chemistry from the State University of New York, Buffalo.

Douglas Ray, director of PNNL's Chemical Sciences Division since 2002, has been promoted to chief research officer for the national lab. His previous positions include deputy associate laboratory director for PNNL's Fundamental Science Directorate and EMSL's deputy director. He joined PNNL in 1990. Ray holds an A.B. in physics from Michigan's Kalamazoo College and a doctorate in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.