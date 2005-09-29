Arqule to Exit Chemistry Services

ArQule, one of the largest U.S. providers of pharmaceutical chemistry services, is exiting the services business to focus on cancer drug discovery and development.
The firm expects its chemistry services business, which supplies libraries of druglike small molecules, to have revenues of about $46 million this year. Customers in recent years have included Roche, Novartis, and Pfizer. ArQule says it will work closely with its remaining chemistry customers to ensure their needs are supported.
ArQule expects to continue drawing on its chemistry capabilities in the discovery of compounds that target cancer. The firm says it is nearing completion of the first stage of clinical trials with ARQ 501, the lead compound from its E2F program, which is the subject of a partnership with Roche.
