BASF, Sinopec launch Nanjing

BASF and Sinopec held a cere- mony last week to launch their 50–50 joint venture in Nanjing, China. The $2.9 billion complex, built in the Nanjing Chemical Industry Park on land adjacent to Sinopec subsidiary Yangzi Petrochemical, features a 600,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker, aromatics plants, and downstream facilities producing materials ranging from polyethylene to propionic acid. The partners started negotiating the joint venture in 1995 when BASF Chairman Jürgen Hambrecht was heading the company's Asia-Pacific operations.
