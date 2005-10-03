BP expands PTA in China

BP will add 900,000 metric tons of annual capacity to its purified terephthalic acid venture in Zhuhai, a Chinese city near Hong Kong. Pending approval by Chinese authorities, BP expects to complete the expansion in 2007. BP Zhuhai Chemical, an 85—15 joint venture between BP and China's Fu Hua Group, will by then operate 1.25 million metric tons of PTA capacity in Zhuhai. A spokesman for the venture says the additional capacity will use a new BP process and will cost less than the $360 million that was spent on the first plant.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter