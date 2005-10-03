Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

October 3, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 40
  • Syngenta has formed a partnership with the European garden product company Compo. The two firms will develop and market a new range of plant protection and pest control products for the $1 billion lawn and garden market in Europe.

  • Gene Logic has entered an agreement with Pfizer under which it will seek new therapeutic indications for unapproved drug candidates not currently in active development. Under its “repositioning program,” Gene Logic says it can test drugs for new uses in less than a year.

  • Dow Chemical is one of several investors to put a combined $5 million into VeraLight's initial funding round. VeraLight has developed a noninvasive screening device for diabetes detection.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

  • SingVax, a Singapore-based vaccine development company, has teamed up with OctoPlus, a Dutch drug delivery and development firm, to codevelop a single-shot vaccine against Japanese encephalitis. Existing vaccines for the disease typically require two or three doses.

  • QuantumSphere has opened a new manufacturing facility and headquarters in Santa Ana, Calif. The company supplies nanopowders of nickel, silver, and other metals for advanced materials applications.

  • Altana Chemie has agreed to acquire Kelstar International, a producer of water-based and UV-curable coatings for the packaging industry. Kelstar, based in Cinnaminson, Pa., had sales last year of $48.5 million.

  • Huntsman Corp. will take a $50 million charge in the third quarter to account for its Australian styrenics business. The company says it is evaluating strategic options for the financially disappointing business.

