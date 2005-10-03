Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Chemistry, a Terrific Discipline

by Rudy Baum, Editor-in-chief
October 3, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

The week before last, I spent a day at the University of Utah chemistry department. I was catching up on some old friends like chemistry professors Peter Stang and Jack Simons, whom I’d met more than 20 years ago when I was C&EN’s West Coast bureau head, and meeting some of the newer chemistry department faculty members.

I came away from my visit—as I almost always do from such visits to universities—with a renewed sense of the vigor of our discipline. We hear all the time about the challenges confronting chemistry—indeed, this magazine and this page focus regularly on those challenges. The challenges are real, and I discussed them in many of my conversations in Utah. Sometimes, however, I think we let the challenges obscure the tremendous enthusiasm chemists feel for their discipline and the research advances that are being made.

At Utah, I spent a half hour with each of 10 chemistry faculty members, mostly talking about their research. They ranged from analytical chemists to physical chemists to organometallic chemists. Some were senior faculty members, some had just received tenure, and others were assistant professors just starting out. What motivates all of them is an abiding love of the intellectual pursuit of chemical knowledge.

A few examples: Analytical chemist Joel Harris discussed the need for techniques to probe the chemical properties of dispersed particles, which are increasingly important in many applications. The traditional techniques for studying dispersed particles—light scattering and electrophoresis, for example—provide information on particle size and shape, but that is insufficient, Harris said. What is needed is chemical information on such species in the bulk phase, not on a surface. Additionally, because of the inhomogeneity of dispersed particles, one would like to analyze the properties of single particles. Harris is using optical-trapping Raman microscopy to obtain such information.

Matt Sigman is an organometallic chemist who is probing the mechanisms of palladium-catalyzed aerobic oxidations. “Palladium(II) chemistry has erupted over the past few years,” Sigman told me. “A lot of young chemists have become interested in Pd(II) catalysis.” Sigman said that his group’s strength is in digging deep to uncover the detailed mechanisms of the catalytic reactions “to have a precise idea of what is going on.” Sigman’s group is also studying the use of nickel as a catalyst.

Cynthia Burrows discussed the chemistry of oxidative damage to guanine bases in DNA. Joel Miller talked about using organic chemistry to produce magnetic materials as well as a class of materials produced in his lab that throw an interesting light on the nature of chemical bonds. Richard Ernst pointed to the surprising reactivity of SF6 discovered in his lab. Chemistry department Chair Peter Armentrout pointed to an electrospray ionization source developed in his lab that produces an intense, stable beam of ions with a known temperature, which will allow his group to probe a variety of new cluster species.

I am not saying that there is anything particularly unique about the conversations I had with the Utah chemists. I would have had similar conversations had I spent the day at any one of 50 or more research universities in the U.S. Indeed, I would have had similar conversations with research chemists from countries around the world. That is my point: There remain a vast number of intriguing questions in chemistry and related disciplines, and chemists are having a great time tackling those questions.

Not all, however, is entirely well. I also had lunch with a postdoc and three graduate students from Utah’s chemistry department. All four were deeply concerned about their job prospects in chemistry. They have seen too many people they considered highly qualified search in vain for full-time academic or industrial positions. They have read in C&EN and heard elsewhere that the U.S. is producing too few Ph.D. chemists, but their experience suggests otherwise. One graduate student joked that she was likely to use her degree to get a job at Wal-Mart.

That said, the enthusiasm for chemistry I heard throughout my day at the Utah chemistry department was infectious. Ours is a terrific discipline.

Thanks for reading.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peter A. Beak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Hans J. Reich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jack Halpern

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE