Corgentech, AlgoRx merge

Corgentech and AlgoRx Pharmaceuticals have agreed to merge in a stock deal that will leave AlgoRx stockholders with a 62% stake in the combined company. The new company will focus on pain management and inflammation therapies. AlgoRx's pipeline holds three pain therapies, including candidates in Phase II and III clinical trials. Corgentech has one candidate, NF-kappaB decoy for eczema, in Phase I/II trials. Earlier this year, Corgentech's edifoligide, a drug to prevent vein graft failure after surgery, failed in trials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter