Degussa ups intermediate

Degussa has formed a joint venture in Liaoning province, in northeastern China, to make hexamethylene-bis-triacetonediamine, an intermediate for hindered amine light stabilizers. The new venture, Degussa Tianda Chemical Additives, will have 110 employees and projected annual sales of just under $4 million. It is owned 70% by Degussa and 30% by local firm Dongdian No. 4 Co. Degussa, already a leading producer of the intermediate, says the venture will allow it to supply the Chinese market from a local, competitive source.
