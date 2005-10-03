Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Extreme Outreach: Ncw Tour

by William F. Carroll Jr., ACS President
October 3, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Carroll
[+]Enlarge

I made you look! sometimes it takes being a little unusual to attract the attention of our distracted media, get a turn at the microphone, and remind people about the essential benefits of chemistry. To that end, I'd like to tell you about something I'm doing this fall in conjunction with National Chemistry Week (NCW).

Last year, we talked about how important it is in a world where negative stories abound to get the microphone and create our own positive stories. We don't have the ear of the public ourselves, and to deliver a message, we have to manufacture the opportunities. I suggested service projects-gifts to the community-and also being a little, well, unusual to attract attention.

To that end, I sponsored the Presidential Extreme Outreach Awards for local sections that took me up on the challenge last year. For the first time anywhere, here are the winners: the Minnesota, Central Texas, Pittsburgh, and California local sections. They took NCW to grocery stores, the sides of public buses, lighted billboards over the city (even incoming airplanes could see them), and the Berkeley football stadium big screen, respectively.

I'll be visiting each of these sections in the next year to present a special award honoring these extreme thinkers. And I'm challenging all the sections and student affiliates again: Think harder-keep it safe, but break new ground. Make 'em look. Get the microphone, and then tell people why chemistry makes a difference in the quality of modern life.

In the realm of living my own challenge this year, I have scheduled the Presidential NCW Extreme Outreach Tour. Over 10 days, Oct. 14-23, visiting at least 15 local sections, I will be crossing the continent from Toronto to San Juan and from Boston to Los Angeles. Total miles: nearly 13,000.

And I've got lots to talk about. First of all, in keeping with the theme-"The Joy of Toys"-I have a few giveaways of plastic flying discs made from recycled materials. It gives me an opportunity to talk about how plastics are made, fabricated, recycled, and in this case made to fly.

I also have some new ACS programs to talk about. The Education Division recently launched a pilot program with tools for high school teachers on how to start a chemistry club. As you know, secondary education has been an important part of my presidential agenda, and I'm anxious to provide teachers with another opportunity to interest future chemists and informed citizens.

Finally, I'm working to raise money for Project SEED. We recently raised the stipends for these economically disadvantaged high school students who spend a summer in the laboratory, and now we need to generate additional funds to maintain the number of students in the program at last year's level. I'm encouraging friends and members to become tour sponsors. Help this old geezer celebrate NCW and promote science literacy at the same time. Go to the Extreme NCW Tour website-chemistry.org/extremencwtour-and make a gift, and encourage others to do so as well. Your gift will be used solely for SEED student stipends. NCW and SEED go hand-in-hand in communicating positive messages about chemistry.

At the same website, you will find ACS's first foray into Internet radio. We're collecting nominations of good music for driving-songs about cars or those that simply make your accelerator foot twitch-and they'll be available by streaming audio. Feel free to send me your nominations at extremencwtour@acs.org.

You can see a map of the stops we have planned and follow our progress on the ACS website at that same address. We'll publish a blog and maybe some podcasts -funny stuff always happens to me on the road. If I'm close to where you are, please come out and support what we're doing. Even if I'm not, why not make NCW a personal project this year? Visit a school and do some demos; organize a toy collection drive and donate the goods to a local charity; get a group of kids to count up to Avogadro's number; convince the university marching band to form a periodic table at halftime. (Smaller universities may want to start with one element.)

When a curious public meets a creative chemist, opportunity happens. Be that creative chemist. Get the microphone. Make the most of the opportunity. See you on tour.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

More Online

ACS Comments, which appear in C&EN from time to time, are written by society officers and committee chairs. They are available on C&EN Online at www.cen-online.org/html/acscomments.html. Comments are archived back to 2000.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
National Chemistry Week Kicks Off A Colorful Celebration
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Colors Our World: Making Chemistry Magic Again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
National Chemistry Week: Engaging Your Community With Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE