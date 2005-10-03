GE invests in Shanghai

GE Healthcare will spend $37.5 million to expand its medical imaging contrast media facility in Shanghai to meet increasing customer demand in China and elsewhere. The plant is currently undergoing review to be the first FDA-approved site for contrast media in China. GE says the plant already plays a key role in its global contrast media supply chain, making nearly 5 million X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging products annually. The investment will boost output to 15 million units within two years, it says.
