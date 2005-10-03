Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Gibberellin Receptor Found

Discovery helps explain how the crucial gibberellin plant hormones work

by A. Maureen Rouhi
October 3, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Unbound
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ADAPTED FROM NATURE © 2005
Binding of a gibberellin (GA) to GID1 releases transcription factors (GA-TRXN) from a repressor, shown here as fragments after being chewed by the protein-degrading machinery (SCF).
Credit: ADAPTED FROM NATURE © 2005
Binding of a gibberellin (GA) to GID1 releases transcription factors (GA-TRXN) from a repressor, shown here as fragments after being chewed by the protein-degrading machinery (SCF).

PLANT BIOCHEMISTRY

A target of the plant hormones known as gibberellins has been identified.

Gibberellins induce many well-characterized responses in plants, including stem elongation, but how they do so is not known. Now, Japanese researchers led by Nagoya University's Makoto Matsuoka have discovered a receptor for these compounds, called GID1, and propose a mechanism for gibberellin signaling.

GID1 can bind to all biologically active gibberellins, including gibberellic acid. Its discovery is "extremely important" and "very exciting," says Mark Estelle of Indiana University. His is one of two teams that recently discovered a receptor for auxin, another key plant hormone (C&EN, May 30, page 11). ";Gibberellins have been known for decades and have a central role in plant growth and development," he adds.

GID1 is a soluble protein in the nuclei of rice plant cells. That it is a gibberellin receptor is based on several lines of evidence (Nature 2005, 437, 693). The work is "so complete—it has all the data to demonstrate that this protein is a receptor," Estelle says.

The researchers suggest that, when bound to a gibberellin, GID1 interacts with another protein that represses the expression of gibberellin-dependent transcription factors. The interaction leads to destruction of the repressor protein by the plant&rsquo;s protein-degrading machinery and release of the transcription factors. Liberated, the transcription factors activate certain genes required for plant development.

The proposed mechanism parallels that advanced for auxin, notes botany professor Peter McCourt of the University of Toronto. In both cases, small organic molecules initiate a protein-protein interaction that eventually destroys one of the proteins. "We now know the core biochemistry of these small molecules,"McCourt says. "What's next is to figure out how that core biochemistry regulates development."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Climbing Fern’s Sex Chemistry Exposed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blooming’s Sweet Spot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sequestering A Key Plant Hormone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE