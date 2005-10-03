Grace sells polymers plant

W.R. Grace's specialty polymers plant in Owensboro, Ky., has a reprieve. Grace originally planned to fold operations by December if it couldn't find a buyer. Now, Grace has sold the plant to Owensboro Specialty Polymers, which is controlled by SANCAP Liner Technology, a privately held Ohio firm. SANCAP uses resins manufactured at the Owensboro facility to make heat seals, pressure-sensitive closures, and gasket sealants for food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical containers.
