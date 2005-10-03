Honeywell sets titanium boost

Honeywell will increase capacity for titanium sponge, a simple form of titanium, at its Salt Lake City plant. The company produces titanium sponge primarily for its own production of materials for the semiconductor industry but in recent months has begun selling the metal on the open market in response to aerospace industry demand and economic expansion in China. The company says the project, of undisclosed magnitude, is set for first-half 2006 completion.
