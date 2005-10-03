Lamer Nominations

The ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry invites nominations for the 37th annual Victor K. LaMer Award for Graduate Research in Colloid & Surface Chemistry. The prize-$2,500 and a certificate-will be presented at the 80th Colloid & Surface Science Symposium. The award recognizes an outstanding Ph.D. thesis accepted by a U.S. or Canadian university during the period from Sept. 1, 2002, to Aug. 30, 2005. The nomination process will be electronic for the first time, so previous years' nominations must be resubmitted.
Nomination may be made by the thesis adviser or anyone familiar with the nominee's work. These items must be e-mailed in PDF format by Nov. 30 to Darrell Velegol: nomination letter, Ph.D. thesis, additional supporting letter, and biography of the nominee. For information, contact Darrell Velegol at Penn State University, phone (814) 865-8739, e-mail: velegol@psu.edu.
