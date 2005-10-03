Lyondell has Shiny new deal

Through a contract supply arrangement with Taiwan's Shiny Chemical Industrial Co., Lyondell Chemical will get 50,000-metric-ton-per-year of propylene glycol ether capacity in Taiwan by 2007. Under the agreement, Shiny will construct and operate the plant using Lyondell technology, and Lyondell will market the output. Lyondell says the plant is aimed at electronics markets, where propylene glycol ethers are used as solvents. Shiny, predominantly a solvent maker, is the largest producer of propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate in Asia.
