MedImmune, NIH in flu vaccine pact

MedImmune has entered an agreement with NIH's National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases to develop investigational pandemic influenza vaccines. MedImmune scientists will work with NIAID researchers to test versions of MedImmune's FluMist nasal flu vaccine against potential pandemic flu strains, including the H5N1 strain of avian flu. Other firms, including Sanofi Pasteur, also have government flu vaccine development agreements (see page 19).
