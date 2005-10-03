Nustart Picks Locations for Nuclear Plants

NuStart Energy Development LLC, the nation's largest consortium of nuclear power companies, will apply for licenses to build and operate the nation's first new nuclear power plants in 30 years at sites in Alabama and Mississippi, officials said last week. The sites are Grand Gulf Nuclear Station, owned by a subsidiary of Entergy Nuclear, near Port Gibson, Miss., and Bellefonte Nuclear Plant, owned by the Tennessee Valley Authority, near Scottsboro, Ala. The next step is for NuStart to begin engineering and environmental work on two reactor designs-one by General Electric and another by Westinghouse-at their designated sites in support of the applications, which the 11-company consortium plans to file with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in late 2007 or early 2008. The Energy Department is sharing the cost of the detailed engineering with NuStart under a program to kick-start new nuclear energy construction.
